Lupita Nyong'o is channeling her feline side with her recent red carpet raiment -- and her black, shimmering ensemble at Wednesday's premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One kept up the chic trend.

On Wednesday, Nyong'o, 41, stunned in a sequined-covered catsuit as she walked the black carpet at the premiere of her new sci-fi horror thriller at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in the Big Apple.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the event, the Oscar winner revealed both her celebrity style icon and the inspiration behind her choice of couture for the evening.

When it comes to who she admires in terms of fashion -- especially when it comes to creating a real red carpet moment -- Nyong'o didn't hesitate when it came to her pick.

"Tracee Ellis Ross," Nyong'o shared, praising the Black-ish star. "She dresses so well, so I'd say her."

Lupita Nyong'o and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 22nd annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on June 11, 2018. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As for her own style statement at the New York premiere, Nyong'o explained that she's been influenced by her character's kitty companion.

"This whole film has opened me up to the feline world, so the catsuit is inspired by that," Nyong'o shared.

Lupita Nyong'o attends Paramount's 'A Quiet Place: Day One' New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In A Quiet Place: Day One -- the third film in the franchise and a prequel to the 2018 original A Quiet Place -- Nyong'o plays Sam, a young woman with a cat named Frodo who gets caught up in an alien invasion of New York City. Nyong'o -- who initially had a fear of cats before shooting the film -- explained of her feline-inspired ensemble, "Now I'm wearing my cat everywhere I go."

Nyong'o previously spoke with ET -- alongside co-star Joseph Quinn -- about shooting A Quiet Place: Day One and some obstacles she had to overcome before cameras were ever rolling.

"I had to get over my fear of cats to make this movie to begin with," she admitted. "I was very afraid of cats before I made this movie. It's actually why I hesitated about whether I would accept this role or not because of my fear of cats. I had to get over my fear of cats before I could start this movie. But they were they were spectacular."

Quinn added, "They were wonderful company and they were great scene partners. They'd hit their marks. Always on time. What else could you ask for?"

A Quiet Place: Day One -- co-starring Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Eliane Umuhire -- hits theaters June 28.

