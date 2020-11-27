Macy's Black Friday 2020: Take Up to 80% Off Jewelry

Head to the Macy's Black Friday sale to jump on the retailer's jewelry deals and save up to 80% off the regular price.

Items on offer at a deep discount range from fine jewelry to fashion jewelry to engagement rings to styles for men and kids. Whether you're looking for a new pair of studs for yourself or a special necklace for your mom, grab it now before the Macy's Black Friday sale ends on Nov. 28.

You might want to poke around the other sales on the site after you've added your jewelry to cart! Macy's is a one-stop shop for Black Friday deals, with savings on everything from home decor to women's apparel to toys to kitchen essentials.

Also, check out Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers.





Shop all Macy's Black Friday deals on jewelry, and see our top pics below.

Mini Square Stud Earrings Kate Spade Macy's Mini Square Stud Earrings Kate Spade Colorful small square studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. REGULARLY $32 $19.99 at Macy's

Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings Macy's Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings Macy's Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use. REGULARLY $1,000 $250 at Macy's

Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet Michael Kors Macy's Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet Michael Kors Several Michael Kors bracelets are marked down for Black Friday, including this cubic zirconia link statement piece. REGULARLY $295 $221.25 at Macy's

