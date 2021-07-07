Shopping

Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals

By ETonline Staff
macys jewelry sale 1280
Macy's

Macy's has kicked off its Black Friday in July Sale, offering huge deals across the department store, and one category of discounts you don't want to miss is jewelry. The retailer has a ton of fine and fashion jewelry choices including 70% off fine jewelry, 60% off diamond earrings and under-$20 fashion jewelry through July 12. 

Macy's has got it all from luxurious fine jewelry to fun fashion baubles including diamond stud earrings, heart-shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, the perfect wedding band, diamond jewelry in the form of necklaces, stackable rings, the perfect pendant necklace, 14k gold rings with diamond accents and so many more styles.

If you're looking for more summer sales, be sure to browse through upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals, designer sunglasses, Kourtney Kardashian's go-to sunscreen and Tory Burch handbags

Shop Macy's Black Friday in July Sale and check out ET Style's favorite jewelry deals below. 

Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Take 71% off this pair of diamond drop earrings. 
$199 (REGULARLY $700)
Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14K Yellow Gold
Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14K Yellow Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14K Yellow Gold
Treat yourself or a loved one to these classic diamond stud earrings that'll stand the test of time. 
$299 (REGULARLY $1,000)
Macy's Diamond Halo Bridal Set (2 ct. t.w.) in 14K White Gold
Macy's Diamond Halo Bridal Set (2 ct. t.w.) in 14K White Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Bridal Set (2 ct. t.w.) in 14K White Gold
Looking for an engagement ring and a wedding band? Opt for this gorgeous Macy's Diamond Halo Bridal Set. 
$1,899 (REGULARLY $3,500)
Macy's Diamond In and Out Hoop Earrings (3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's Diamond In and Out Hoop Earrings (3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond In and Out Hoop Earrings (3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
You'll want to wear these diamond hoop earrings every day. 
$1,999 (REGULARLY $5,000)
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Tennis bracelets are a huge trend right now. If you love rose gold jewelry choose this stunning diamond bracelet. 
$240 (REGULARLY $800)
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl (5 & 6mm) & Diamond Accent Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl (5 & 6mm) & Diamond Accent Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
Macy's
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl (5 & 6mm) & Diamond Accent Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
A pair of diamond and freshwater pearl drop earrings from EFFY that'll instantly elevate any look. 
$240 (REGULARLY $900)
Brasilica by EFFY Emerald (2-1/5 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/2 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k Yellow Gold
Brasilica by EFFY Emerald (2-1/5 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/2 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k Yellow Gold
Macy's
Brasilica by EFFY Emerald (2-1/5 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/2 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k Yellow Gold
There's something so regal about an emerald stone ring. 
$1,499 (REGULARLY $5,300)
Unwritten 14kt Gold Flash-Plated Cubic Zirconia Star and Moon Layered Pendant 3pc Set
Unwritten 14kt Gold Flash-Plated Cubic Zirconia Star and Moon Layered Pendant 3pc Set
Macy's
Unwritten 14kt Gold Flash-Plated Cubic Zirconia Star and Moon Layered Pendant 3pc Set
A three-piece necklace set to layer together or wear separately. 
$17 (REGULARLY $50)
Swarovski Crystal Bella Heart Drop Earrings
Swarovski Crystal Bella Heart Drop Earrings
Macy's
Swarovski Crystal Bella Heart Drop Earrings
These Swarovski crystal heart-shaped earrings are so adorable. 
$55 (REGULARLY $69)

