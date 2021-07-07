Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals
Macy's has kicked off its Black Friday in July Sale, offering huge deals across the department store, and one category of discounts you don't want to miss is jewelry. The retailer has a ton of fine and fashion jewelry choices including 70% off fine jewelry, 60% off diamond earrings and under-$20 fashion jewelry through July 12.
Macy's has got it all from luxurious fine jewelry to fun fashion baubles including diamond stud earrings, heart-shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, the perfect wedding band, diamond jewelry in the form of necklaces, stackable rings, the perfect pendant necklace, 14k gold rings with diamond accents and so many more styles.
If you're looking for more summer sales, be sure to browse through upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals, designer sunglasses, Kourtney Kardashian's go-to sunscreen and Tory Burch handbags.
Shop Macy's Black Friday in July Sale and check out ET Style's favorite jewelry deals below.
