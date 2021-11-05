Shopping

Macy's Black Friday Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
macys jewelry sale 1280
Macy's

Macy's has kicked off its Black Friday Sale, offering huge deals across the department store, and one category of discounts you don't want to miss is jewelry. The retailer has a ton of fine and fashion jewelry choices including 70% off fine jewelry, 60% off diamond earrings and under-$20 fashion jewelry

Macy's has got it all from luxurious fine jewelry to fun fashion baubles including diamond stud earrings, heart-shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, the perfect wedding band, diamond jewelry in the form of necklaces, stackable rings, the perfect pendant necklace, 14k gold rings with diamond accents and so many more styles.

If you're looking for more summer sales, be sure to browse through our upcoming Holiday Gift Guide and Tory Burch handbags

Shop Macy's Black Friday Sale and check out ET Style's favorite jewelry deals below. 

Macy's Diamond Open-Work Drop Earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Open-Work Drop Earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Open-Work Drop Earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Diamond earrings under $50? Sign us up! Grab a pair while supplies last.
$250$36
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Take 71% off this pair of diamond drop earrings. 
$700$199
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
A beautiful necklace that features baguettes and round diamonds.
$700$200
TruMiracle Diamond Three-Stone Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
https://www.macys.com/shop/product/trumiracle-diamond-three-stone-ring-1-ct.-t.w.-in-14k-white-yellow-or-rose-gold?ID=1733904&CategoryID=41911
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Three-Stone Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
Looking for an engagement ring that doesn't break the bank? Look no further!
$2,200$639
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Tennis bracelets are a huge trend right now. If you're looking for a diamond bracelet for yourself or to gift, grab this one while it's over $500 off! 
$800$249
Doorknocker Circle Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
Doorknocker Circle Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
Macy's
Doorknocker Circle Drop Earrings in 14k Gold
These earrings add texture to your standard hoop earrings.
$900$219
Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver with Bonus Trinket Dish
Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver with Bonus Trinket Dish
Macy's
Disney Minnie Mouse Clear Crystal Stud in Sterling Silver with Bonus Trinket Dish
Brighten up a little girl's day with these Disney Mickey Mouse Earrings. 
$100$20
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8 & 9mm) and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8 & 9mm) and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
Macy's
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8 & 9mm) and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
This pearl set makes the perfect gift during the holiday season.
$350$99
Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10k Gold
Macy's Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10k Gold
Macy's
Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10k Gold
Hoop earrings never go out of style. These earrings are also available in 10k rose gold and 10k white gold.
$500$149

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Here -- Shop the Most Festive Pieces

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Have Launched Early

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Samsung Black Friday: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Walmart Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday 2021 Deals Event

Macy's Early Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Through Sunday

Where to Buy Vaccine Card Holders -- Shop Our Stylish Picks

 