Macy's Cyber Monday 2020: Take Up to 80% Off Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Macy's Black Friday Sale
Macy's

Head to the Macy's Cyber Monday sale to jump on the retailer's jewelry deals and save up to 80% off the regular price.

Items on offer at a deep discount range from fine jewelry to fashion jewelry to diamond engagement rings to styles for men and kids. Whether you're looking for a new pair of studs for yourself or a special necklace for your mom, grab it now before the sale ends. 

You might want to poke around the other sales on the site after you've added your jewelry to cart! Macy's is a one-stop shop for Cyber Week deals, with savings on everything from home decor to women's apparel to toys to kitchen essentials. Also, check out extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presentsgifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack, Vitamix and other major retailers during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Shop all Macy's Cyber Monday deals on jewelry, and see our top pics below.

Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
An exquisite engagement ring with a cluster of diamonds set in 14k white gold, this stunner is marked down a whopping 80% from its regular price.
REGULARLY $5,905.90
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Swarovski
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Macy's
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Swarovski
Save 25% on this unique bracelet featuring blue and clear crystal accents set in rose gold-tone mixed plated metal.
REGULARLY $99
Mini Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade
kate spade glitter earrings
Macy's
Mini Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade
Colorful small square studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. 
REGULARLY $32
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
Macy's
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings (5/8 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, .63"
Macy's
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
Macy's
Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use.
REGULARLY $1,000
Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet
Michael Kors
Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet
Macy's
Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet
Michael Kors
Several Michael Kors bracelets are marked down for Black Friday, including this cubic zirconia link statement piece.
REGULARLY $295
Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's
Holiday Lane
Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's
Holiday Lane
A sparkly teddy bear pendant necklace to complete any festive outfit, now under $15 at Macy's.
REGULARLY $29.50
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Save 75% on this pretty necklace and earring set, which comes in a velvet gift box.
REGULARLY $60

