Macy's Friends and Family Sale: Save Extra 30% Off Kids and Baby Coats

By ETonline Staff
Macy's is having a Friends and Family sale you don't want to miss! The department store is offering up to an extra 30% off on select full-price and on-sale styles when you apply the code FRIEND at checkout through Nov. 9. The sale spans across categories including women, men, home, shoes, handbags and kids and baby

In the kids and baby category, you can shop amazing deals on fall and winter coats and jackets in a variety of styles such as puffers, hoodies, fleece and more so your little ones can stay warm (and stylish) in cold weather.

Shop ET Style's top picks of kids and baby outerwear on sale.

Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
Epic Threads Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Macy's
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads

This adorable fox packable puffer jacket comes with a matching bag.

REGULARLY $40

Little Girls Aerial Hooded Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Little Girls Aerial Hooded Jacket
Macy's
Little Girls Aerial Hooded Jacket
Calvin Klein

This heavyweight Calvin Klein coat will keep warm in winter.

REGULARLY $110

Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting
Macy's
Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting
Polo Ralph Lauren

This cozy fleece-lined, full-length bunting is a cold weather essential for baby.

REGULARLY $99.50

First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
Macy's
First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat

This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable.

REGULARLY $40

Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica
Nautica Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Macy's
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica

This Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering.

REGULARLY $45

Little Boys Duffle Americana Trim Coat
Perry Ellis
Perry Ellis Little Boys Duffle Americana Trim Coat
Macy's
Little Boys Duffle Americana Trim Coat
Perry Ellis

A stylish wool coat by Perry Ellis with toggle closure.

REGULARLY $120

