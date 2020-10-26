Macy's Friends and Family Sale: Save Extra 30% Off Kids and Baby Coats

Macy's is having a Friends and Family sale you don't want to miss! The department store is offering up to an extra 30% off on select full-price and on-sale styles when you apply the code FRIEND at checkout through Nov. 9. The sale spans across categories including women, men, home, shoes, handbags and kids and baby.

In the kids and baby category, you can shop amazing deals on fall and winter coats and jackets in a variety of styles such as puffers, hoodies, fleece and more so your little ones can stay warm (and stylish) in cold weather.

Be sure to check out additional must-shop deals from Amazon, Tory Burch, Adidas and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks of kids and baby outerwear on sale.

Little Girls Aerial Hooded Jacket Calvin Klein Macy's Little Girls Aerial Hooded Jacket Calvin Klein This heavyweight Calvin Klein coat will keep warm in winter. REGULARLY $110 $46.20 at Macy's

Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting Polo Ralph Lauren Macy's Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting Polo Ralph Lauren This cozy fleece-lined, full-length bunting is a cold weather essential for baby. REGULARLY $99.50 $69.65 at Macy's

Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica Macy's Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica This Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering. REGULARLY $45 $23.63 at Macy's

Little Boys Duffle Americana Trim Coat Perry Ellis Macy's Little Boys Duffle Americana Trim Coat Perry Ellis A stylish wool coat by Perry Ellis with toggle closure. REGULARLY $120 $50.40 at Macy's

