On Saturday, the GRAMMY-winning musician, 65, made history as she broke the record for the largest audience for a standalone concert by any artist during the final night of her The Celebration Tour at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Madonna's free show was attended by 1.6 million fans. The record was previously held by The Rolling Stones when they performed at the venue in 2006 for a then record-setting 1.5 million fans.

Madonna broke a new record with her final Celebration Tour show in Rio de Janeiro. - Mangolab / Lucas Alvarenga

Madonna's Celebration Tour show included performances of some of her biggest hits, including "Just Like A Prayer," "Nothing Really Matters," and "Music." The performance marked Madonna's first show in Brazil since 2012.

The songstress had a special hometown guest during the "Vogue" portion of the show as Anitta surprised the audience. For the segment, the "Bellakeo" singer joined Madonna as a judge for the ball and held up a "10" sign for the dancers.

Following the show, Madonna took to Instagram to share a video, where she celebrates Brazil's culture by waving the flag on stage.

"Blame it on Rio 🇧🇷 Thank You Brazil!! 🔥🇧🇷🔥🇧🇷 🔥 @pabllovittar @itau @tvglobo #musicmakesthepeoplecometogether," she wrote.

Anitta joined Madonna onstage during the Celebration Tour in Brazil. - DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the moment, Anitta -- who just released her latest album, Funk Generation -- told ET she would be missing the Met Gala because she was showing up for Madonna.

"Not this year," she told ET when asked if was attending the Met Gala. "I'm gonna be in Brazil with Madonna."

Madonna kicked off her Celebration Tour in October 2023 at London's O2 Arena. The North American leg of the tour began in December 2023, and ran with a series of special guests including Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa, Cardi B, Pamela Anderson and Julia Garner.

The tour was delayed as the singer recovered from a near-fatal viral infection. Madonna got emotional during night one of the show as she reflected on the health scare.

Madonna kicked off The Celebration Tour in 2023. - Getty Images

"It's been a crazy year for me. I didn't think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors. That's why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me," Madonna revealed to a captivated audience at the time.

