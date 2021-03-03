As if you needed another reason to become obsessed with Our Place, the chic kitchenware brand has released new cookware specifically designed to make the perfect tahdig.

Tahdig is a traditional Persian saffron rice dish. It requires the perfect flip, though, for a gorgeous golden, crispy top, which can easily lead to a kitchen fail. Luckily, Our Place's Tahdig Trio, part of the Traditionware collection, comes with a ceramic platter and cotton damkoni to execute a flawless, no-mess flip. The set also comes with a bottle of saffron as a bonus gift.

The Tahdig Trio is available just in time for Nowruz or Persian New Year, which takes place on March 21. The set, offered in four two-tone colorways, is also great for other delicious recipes that require a 180-degree flip, such as a Spanish tortilla and pineapple upside-down cake. The collection is made to use with the best-selling, viral, do-it-all Always Pan that has quickly become a kitchen essential.

Shop the Tahdig Trio and Always Pan from Our Place below.

Our Place Tahdig Trio Our Place Our Place Tahdig Trio The new Tahdig Trio is designed for making the traditional Persian crispy rice dish. The three-piece set comes with a ceramic stoneware platter -- featuring a beautiful "Noosh-e-Joon" Persian calligraphy by artist Parinaz Bahadori -- which is perfect for flipping tahdig or any flip recipe. It also comes with a 100% cotton damkoni to soak up excess moisture and a bottle of saffron. The platter and damkoni are made to be used with the Always Pan. $65 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan The viral, best-selling Our Place Always Pan does it all -- braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve and store. The non-toxic, non-stick ceramic pan comes with a nesting beechwood spatula, stainless steel steamer basket and modular lid. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

10 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Shop Cookware and Kitchen Deals with Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy