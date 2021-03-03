Maker of the Best-Selling Always Pan Just Dropped Persian-Inspired Cookware Collection
As if you needed another reason to become obsessed with Our Place, the chic kitchenware brand has released new cookware specifically designed to make the perfect tahdig.
Tahdig is a traditional Persian saffron rice dish. It requires the perfect flip, though, for a gorgeous golden, crispy top, which can easily lead to a kitchen fail. Luckily, Our Place's Tahdig Trio, part of the Traditionware collection, comes with a ceramic platter and cotton damkoni to execute a flawless, no-mess flip. The set also comes with a bottle of saffron as a bonus gift.
The Tahdig Trio is available just in time for Nowruz or Persian New Year, which takes place on March 21. The set, offered in four two-tone colorways, is also great for other delicious recipes that require a 180-degree flip, such as a Spanish tortilla and pineapple upside-down cake. The collection is made to use with the best-selling, viral, do-it-all Always Pan that has quickly become a kitchen essential.
Shop the Tahdig Trio and Always Pan from Our Place below.
