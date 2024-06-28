Mama June was finding a "silver lining" in the small moments amid daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's final days.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Friday's Mama June: Family Crisis episode, Anna sends June into fits of hysterical laughter as the former roasts her mom over the state of her feet. The lighthearted moment came amid Anna's cancer battle at a point when her health began taking a turn for the worse.

"Ew, you need to get your toes done," Anna tells Mama June after seeing her overgrown nails.

"I know I do," Mama June agrees with a laugh, acknowledging that it's been "two months" since she had a pedicure.

"That s**t is nasty," Anna declares as the back-and-forth continues.

Later, in a confessional interview with producers, Mama June tells the cameras that she's embracing the opportunity to continue making memories with her child.

"This situation is horrible for all of us but we have to find a silver lining in everything and make those memories and laugh," she says.

Anna died in December after battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The mom of two was 29.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Mama June, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Jessica Shannon about how Anna's last days battling cancer played out.

"[She was] having panic attacks because she feels like she can't breathe," Lauryn said. "... She [couldn't] even lie down because the cancer was so compressed on her organs that she had trouble breathing."

Through it all, though, Anna kept her sense of humor.

"She was cracking jokes the day before. She was cracking jokes. She was like, 'Mama, you're being too damn loud!'" Alana recalled. "And then she wanted a steak so bad. She knew for a fact that she wasn't going to eat the steak, but she wanted the steak."

June admitted that she thinks about that "very awful" time "every day," but noted that she and her family manage to feel Anna's presence "all the time."

"She's right here with us today. We talk about her. [Jessica's] got a tattoo. We keep her alive," Mama June said, before Lauryn agreed, stating, "I feel like we still very much keep her memory alive. We talk about her a lot."

