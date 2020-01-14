It's official: New music is coming from Mandy Moore!

The 35-year-old singer announced on Tuesday that her new album, Silver Landings, will be released on March 6. This marks Moore's seventh studio album, and her first in a decade, following 2009's Amanda Leigh.

But that's not all! To hold fans over, Moore also released a new song on Tuesday, along with an accompanying video. Titled "Save a Little for Yourself," the brunette beauty sings about prioritizing yourself and taking better care.

"Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most, and it's often the hardest to heed. It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts -- something I know I'll continue learning because it bears repeating," she said of the track. "'Save a Little for Yourself' is sort of the other half of a love song that we don't always talk about or acknowledge. Sure, we should open ourselves up, let people in and love them as wholly as possible, but none of that carries any water if we're not taking care of ourselves first and foremost."

"It might not be as romantic, but it's an equally important part of the equation," she continued.

According to a press release, Moore recorded the album live to tape with a full band in one studio in Los Angeles. A purposeful departure from her previous pop material, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Mike Viola and features her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, along with Jason Boesel, former drummer of Rilo Kiley.

"I wanted to make a very California-sounding record," Moore explained. "Something that feels sunshiny and airy and natural, something you could listen to driving up and down the PCH with all the windows rolled down on a beautiful weekend day."

See the full tracklist below:

1. I'd Rather Lose

2.Save a Little for Yourself

3. Fifteen

4. Tryin' My Best Los Angeles

5. Easy Target

6. When I Wasn't Watching

7. Forgiveness

8. Stories Reminding Myself of Me

9. If That's What It Takes

10. Silver Landings

Back in November, the This Is Us star also announced that she will be touring in 2020 in support of the album. "It's been over a decade since I've hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest)," Moore announced on Instagram. "I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse."

She added, "It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form. A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

The "Candy" singer will be touring with singers Bedouine and Madison Cunningham, with their first show being held on March 20 at Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Moore will end her tour at the Gothic Theatre in Denver, Colorado.

Moore also broke the news on her Instagram Story, assuring fans that she would be performing the classics, including her 1999 hit song, "Candy," and would be hosting a "hometown" show in Los Angeles, even though it's not noted on the tour poster.

The news came just a day after Moore celebrated her and Goldsmith's one-year wedding anniversary. "A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives," she captioned a photo from their big day. "You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy Anniversary, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can’t wait for all the years to come...."

Back in June, Moore teased her new music to ET and noted that Goldsmith, a member of the band Dawes, was helping her with it.

"I have my husband, my brother-in-law and a couple of my best friends who are all incredible musicians playing on the record," she revealed. "So, it's got a very live, organic live, on the floor, we're recording to tape. If I had my [way] I'd be alive in 1974, so I want all music to kind of sound like it lives in that era."

Here's more with Moore:

'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Is Releasing New Music Sooner Than You Think (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Shares Details on New Music and Tour Plans With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore Drops Music Video for 'When I Wasn’t Watching' -- Her First New Song In Over a Decade

Mandy Moore Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her New Music

Related Gallery