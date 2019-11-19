Mandy Moore Is Going on Tour for the First Time in Over a Decade

Mandy Moore is taking her music to the people!

On Tuesday, the This Is Us star announced that she will be touring next year. "It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest)," Moore announced on Instagram. "I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse."

She added, "It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form. A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

The "Candy" singer will be touring with singers Bedouine and Madison Cunningham, with their first show being held on March 20, 2020 at Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Moore, 35, will end her tour at the Gothic Theatre in Denver, Colorado.

Moore also broke the news on her Instagram Story, assuring fans that she would be performing the classics, including her 1999 hit song, "Candy," and would be hosting a "hometown" show in Los Angeles, even though that is not noted on the tour poster.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at mandymoore.lnk.to/Tour.

The news comes just a day after Moore celebrated her and Taylor Goldsmith's one-year wedding anniversary. "A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives," she captioned a photo of their big day. "You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy Anniversary, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can’t wait for all the years to come...."

Back in June, Moore teased her new music to ET and noted that Goldsmith, a member of the band Dawes, was helping her with it.

"I have my husband, my brother-in-law and a couple of my best friends who are all incredible musicians playing on the record," she revealed. "So, it's got a very live, organic live, on the floor, we're recording to tape. If I had my [way] I'd be alive in 1974, so I want all music to kind of sound like it lives in that era."

