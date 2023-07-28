Mandy Moore is opening up about her son's health scare. The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reveal that her 2-year-old son, Gus, has been dealing with "a crazy rash" for nearly a week.

Moore, who shares Gus and Ozzie, 9 months, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, first shared a pic of her oldest son enjoying a lollipop after a doctor's appointment.

"This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday [morning]. We thought maybe an [eczema] flare? Poison oak? Allergy? We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch," she wrote. "Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rock star he is."

Instagram / Mandy Moore

Moore continued by sharing a photo of the rash in question, which completely covered the toddler's legs.

"Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus' case," she wrote of the rare skin disease, which can appear on kids aged nine months to nine years, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

"It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else," she wrote. "There's nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Ooooof. Anyone else ever experience this?"

Instagram / Mandy Moore

Moore concluded her posts with a pic of Gus playing outside, noting, "All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition)."

"Kids are resilient," she assured her followers, "and as long as he's smiling through it we are a-okay."

Instagram/Mandy Moore

Watch the video below for more on the actress' family.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Catches Thief Stealing From Her on Security Camera This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Mandy Moore Once Got a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Residuals

Mandy Moore Catches Thief Stealing Her Baby Stroller on Camera

Mandy Moore Shows Off New Bangs and Bold Color With Hair Makeover

Related Gallery