Mandy Moore Reveals Why She's Having 'So Much More Fun' Filming the New Season of 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore is having a blast being back on the set of This Is Us.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 34-year-old actress at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film, The Darkest Minds, at the Arclight Hollywood on Thursday, where she revealed that the third season of the hit NBC drama is "some of our best stuff yet."

"I have to say... I feel like it's our best season yet," Moore, wearing a stunning white tiered Carolina Herrera gown, confessed. "We have the first three scripts. We're in the middle of episode two right now. It's such a fun time because it's been on the record that our storylines, for Jack and Rebecca at least, one of them is that we're really exploring heavily this season [the time period] when they first meet. And it's so much more fun to be happy and in '70s hair and makeup."

"Young love is so much more fun to portray than the sort of heaviness and the dark cloud that sort of hung over season two," she added. "So in that sense, I feel like it's some of our best stuff yet."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

While fans will have to wait a while until they can see new This Is Us episodes, they can soon watch Moore in her new sci-fi film. The Darkest Minds tells the story of a group of teens who form a resistance group to fight back and reclaim control of their future after they're imprisoned by an adult world that now fears everyone under 18. In the movie, people's flaws are actually their strengths. So what is one of Moore's characteristics that helps her instead of hinders her?

"My sensitivity," Moore shared. "I feel like I can sometimes be overly sensitive, but as I've gotten older I've learned to use it to my advantage. And it's something that I actually have to call on for my job quite often, too. Like, to be able to tap into that sentimentality and that deep emotional well, it's right there."

That sensitivity is also something that stood between her and creating new music. Moore had previously confessed to being scared to get back into the recording studio. But earlier this month, she revealed that she was finally working on a new album.

"I am writing. I've been inspired from the music that I get to sing on [This Is Us]," Moore told ET. "But also, my fiance's [Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith] a musician. There's constantly music in our lives every single day. He's always writing. We started writing together not too long ago and something just flipped in me. Like, I can't wait for somebody else to tell me, 'Hey, we're waiting on music from you.' It had to come from me so… I'm psyched about it."

The Darkest Minds arrives in theaters on Aug. 3. For more on Moore, watch below.

