Marc Anthony has a lot of respect for Jennifer Lopez's new fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer recently opened up about Rodriguez during an interview with iHeartLatino’s Enrique Santos on his nationally syndicated TÚ 94.9 morning show, saying the baseball player "never has a bad moment" -- even when it comes to the invasive photo of him that circulated over the weekend. ET has reached out to Rodriguez for comment.

"It sets a bad precedent, but honestly, he looked good in that shirt," Anthony said of A-Rod, who was photographed in his bathroom. "Oh, if you are going to a bathroom in a Tom Ford shirt, do it, bro."

"He never has a bad moment," Anthony added.

During his interview with Santos, the 50-year-old singer also opened up about his and Lopez's kids, 11-year-old twins Emme and Max. Emme recently impressed fans with her singing skills in a video Lopez posted of her singing Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."

"Max sings too…he’s passionate," Anthony shared. "I asked Emme, 'Why do you sing?' And she said because she feels good. It's the best response. I have another video of her at a rehearsal. It’s incredible."

As for whether he's ready for his kids to follow him into the music business, the GRAMMY winner said it's not off the table.



"Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me," Anthony shared. "And if that is what she wants to do…well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes. That was the response she gave me; it was the correct one."

See more on Anthony and Lopez's talented twins in the video below.

