Margot Robbie couldn't get enough of her action scenes in Birds of Prey.

ET's Rachel Smith caught up with the Australian actress at the film's London premiere at BFI IMAX on Wednesday, where she dished on the exciting stunts she had to do as Harley Quinn.

"I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn, I'm sure," Robbie, 29, expressed. "I love stunt work, so I really, really love it. It's just cool to work with an amazing stunt team like 87 Eleven. They're truly amazing, like, backflips, that's Renae Moneymaker. She's an incredible stunt performer. But yeah, they got me doing everything else really, other than critical acrobats, so it was fun!"

At the event, Robbie looked gorgeous in a chic Dries Van Noten black feathered two-piece gown, which she accessorized with hot pink gloves.

The actress joked about how she and her Birds of Prey co-stars have unexpectedly coordinated while doing press. "It's actually getting ridiculous," she laughed.

"At least two, if not three, of us every time we show up to do press are wearing essentially the exact same thing," Robbie said. "We've now started texting each other before getting ready. We're like, 'What are you wearing? OK, you are wearing black-and-white checkers. I was gonna wear that.' But now we keep doubling up. I think we're all just on the same page."

As for what she'll wear to the industry's biggest night, the Academy Awards? Robbie -- who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Bombshell -- revealed that she has already picked out her dress for the event. "I do have my Oscars dress. I'm very excited about it, beautiful Chanel," she teased.

The Oscars may be a couple weeks away but for now, she's focused on Bird of Prey. The Suicide Squad spinoff sees Robbie leading the film as Harley Quinn, who's surrounded by a completely new squad. This all-female team is comprised of Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who team up to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), aka the future Batgirl.

ET also spoke with Winstead at the premiere, who shared how she was in "constant pain" while training for the film. Watch the video below to hear what she said.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

