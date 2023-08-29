Margot Robbie is leaving her Barbie style in the past. Following the successful release of Barbie, the 33-year-old leading lady opted to ditch her months-long pink wardrobe in favor of a much more neutral look.

Robbie was photographed on a beach vacation with her husband, Tom Ackerley, wearing a chic, beige one-piece swimsuit.

The actress was spotted towel drying her hand on the Greek island of Sifnos, before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea with her producer husband, whom she's been married to since 2016.

The toned-down look is a far departure from Robbie's style in Barbie and on the accompanying press tour for the film. Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, collaborated on each iconic look, adding a thrilling new layer to the movie for lifelong fans of the legendary doll and her enviable fashions.

But it's no surprise the actress and producer opted to forego her pink wardrobe now that her Barbie press commitments are over.

"I think by the time I'm done with this press tour, I'll be pinked out," she told ET back in July, "but for now, I'm in it and loving it still."

Aside from the fashions, in the same interview, Robbie shared how she hopes moviegoers feel after visiting Barbie Land.

"We want, more than anything, for everyone to kind of have the experience they want to have. You can take so much from this film. It can be a wild carnival ride or it can hit you in some pretty emotional places. I think kids are gonna be kind of dazzled by the world of it all and I think adults are gonna really see themselves in some of the characters."

