Margot Robbie Wears a Little Black Dress That's Completely Seasonless -- Shop Her Look!

One piece that'll never go out of style -- ever? A classic little black dress, which is what Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie wore to the screening of her new film Terminal in London on Thursday.

While most are gravitating toward bright colors to don in the heat, à la Meghan Markle in a yellow dress, the Aussie stunner opted for a gorgeous black lace frock by Chanel and it reminded us how versatile and timeless a little black dress really is. Whether it's the middle of a heat wave or the dead of winner, you can't go wrong with an LBD, especially a romantic lace design.

Robbie paired it with matching pumps and a sleek swept 'do to complement the polished look.

The 28-year-old blonde is an ambassador for the iconic French brand, alongside Penelope Cruz who was recently announced as the new face of its cruise collection campaign.

If you don't already have the staple in your closet (or are looking to add to your lineup), shop our favorite lace LBDs in the market ahead. Wear it now for date night and save it for later for the holiday party circuit. Yes, it's that seasonless.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Shop Lace Little Black Dresses

Zara

Zara Contrast Lace Dress $50 $23

ASOS

ASOS Curve Lace Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves $60 $42

H&M

H&M Short Lace Dress $70

Express

Express Embellished Floral Lace Cami Dress $108 $76

Nordstrom

Cupcakes and Cashmere Delight Lace Dress $115

Revolve

Bardot Pierre Lace Dress $119

Revolve

For Love & Lemons Tati Lace Corset Dress $224

Fame and Partners

Fame and Partners The Wilton Dress $249

FWRD

Self-Portrait Floral Chain Mini Dress $475 $333

Watch a sneak peek of Robbie's new movie in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Pull Off the Color Yellow Like Meghan Markle According to Your Skin Tone

Pippa Middleton's Summer Maternity Style Is Totally Worth Copying, Even If You're Not Pregnant

8 Stylish Sunglasses Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now: Shop