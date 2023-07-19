Maria Menounos is officially a mom! The TV host and her husband, Keven Undergaro, have welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the happy news in an interview with Us magazine, which was released on Wednesday, revealing the first photos of their newborn daughter and her beautiful name.

"It was the most special moment of my life," the 45-year-old new mom shares. "The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was just pure joy."

Undergaro adds, "It was like Christmas morning times a million."

Athena Alexandra was born on June 23 via surrogate following a decade of fertility struggles for the couple.

"Athena is our miracle baby," Menounos gushes. "I'm so grateful for her."

Menounos revealed back in February that she and Undergaro had worked with Family Match Consulting to conceive their child.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," she said at the time. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Menounos has been vocal about the ups and downs of her lengthy journey to parenthood.

"It’d be really nice if there was one in here right now," Menounos shared with ET back in 2018 of her desire to be pregnant. "I think we're ready to figure it out. They only weird thing is that I froze embryos and now I can’t implant them because if I implant them and do all the hormones, the tumor will grow [back.] So, there is one way around it that we're investigating right now and then otherwise a surrogate."

Menounos was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor in February 2017, at the same time her mother, Litsa, was battling stage four cancer. Menounos underwent seven hours of surgery to remove the tumor, which was benign, that year. Her mother died in 2021.

Amid the process to find a surrogate in 2019, Menounos told ET she wasn't letting roadblocks deter her from chasing her dream of having children.

"Life's going to keep hitting all of us. It's how we handle it and how we move forward with grace," she said. "And that's what I'm trying to do every single day. It's not gonna be perfect. There will be moments. But that is my guiding force."

