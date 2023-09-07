Fans are reeling from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's shocking split, including Academy Award-winning actress Marion Cotillard.

The 47-year-old La Vie En Rose star was among those who commented on an ET Instagram post about Jonas and Turner's divorce, and her passionate response has quickly gone viral.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!" the actress wrote, with many fans chiming in with similar sentiments.

In documents obtained by ET earlier this week, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

According to the petition, the couple's two children -- Willa, 3, and a 2-month-old daughter whose name has not yet been revealed -- have been living with Joe in Miami, Florida, and "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The former couple also have a prenuptial agreement in place.

A source told ET that the British Game of Thrones actress and the American musician "have been spending more time apart recently."

"Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family," said the source. "Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

The breakup news comes after it was reported that Jonas and Turner sold their residence in Miami, Florida, for $15 million in August.

Jonas took the stage alongside his rocker brothers on Wednesday, for his first live show since news of the split first broke.

The Jonas Brothers, including Joe and brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, began their show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with a big group hug. Fans were quick to notice that Joe was not wearing his wedding ring -- just hours after the former couple broke their silence and released a joint statement addressing their divorce publicly.

Calling it a "statement from the two of us," it read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The pair were first romantically linked in 2016 and confirmed their engagement one year later. They tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony in May 2019. Not long after their Sin City ceremony, the newlyweds decided to pull out all the stops for a June 2019 destination wedding with their families and friends in the south of France.

