Mark Zuckerberg Tears His ACL While Preparing for Upcoming MMA Fight

Mark Zuckerberg suffered a devastating injury that he says will halt his plans for an upcoming MMA fight.

The Facebook honcho took to Instagram on Friday to share that he successfully underwent surgery after tearing his ACL while training for an upcoming MMA fight slated for early 2024. Zuckerberg, 39, shared a slew of photos showing him on his hospital bed with the repaired knee. Another set of photos showed his wife, Priscilla Chen, looking after him as well.

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," he captioned the post. "Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."

No word yet on who Zuck planned to do battle with in the octagon next year, but the injury is a serious setback. If he fights next year, it'll mark his MMA debut. The injury also comes more than two months after Zuckerberg called off a highly-anticipated fight with fellow tech CEO Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg took to Threads, and later his Instagram Story, back in August to announce that he was ready to "move on" from talks surrounding the pair's upcoming face-off in Italy, and slammed the SpaceX head for not being serious about getting in the ring.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity," Zuckerberg wrote referencing UFC head, Dana White's role in turning the fight into a charity event.

The Meta CEO claims Musk not only isn't serious about the fight but won't confirm a date and now reportedly needs surgery before taking on Zuckerberg.

Calling off the fight was probably good news for Musk, considering Zuckerberg was reportedly training alongside some of the sport's most accomplished athletes, including reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci.

