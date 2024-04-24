After an extremely contentious reunion, the Married at First Sight season 17 couples are back in Denver and the tension is higher than ever.

ET has an exclusive first look at Wednesday's 'Where Are They Now' season closer, where Chloe confides in her fellow castmates, Brennan and Cameron, about why she's no longer maintaining a friendship with any of the other women from this season.

"My life improved immensely when I removed myself from the women," Chloe admits. This statement doesn't seem to come as a surprise to anyone, considering how things ended at the infamously dramatic season 17 reunion.

ICYMI: All five couples followed this season chose to end their relationships in divorce by the end of the experiment, resulting in a reunion full of accusations, arguments and no shortage of tears. The women even made the decision to wear coordinating pink dresses as a sign of solidarity and support for each other amid their broken relationships. All of the women except Chloe, that is, whose purple dress seemingly signaled a line drawn in the sand between her and the other ladies.

"We've all seen behind closed doors and they just exposed who they truly were," Brennan responds in reference to his and Cameron's exes' behavior at the reunion.

Chloe confesses to the guys that she's experienced a significant amount of hate online since this season has aired. She believes her castmates Lauren, Becca and Clare have only added fuel to the fire.

"The energy that our ex-wives are putting into the online comments, it can only go to show that their intentions were not in the right place to begin with," Cameron expresses. "And I know, Chloe, there's been some comments directed towards you as well and there's no reason for that.”

"There is an account on Facebook – two of them. One of them has written the most horrifying things you could possibly imagine about me," Chloe explains. "I know for a fact it's one of them with a burner account which just shocks me because, like, be a grown-up."

Brennan adds, "But most of them are 30 and above and it just feels like middle school behavior."

"It's mean girl behavior," quips Chloe, who continues to vent her frustration by stating that anyone who is still exhibiting 'mean girl behavior' at this age is not ready for marriage.

"You're not ready for relationships of any kind," she says.

In the teaser following last week's reunion episode, Lauren revealed in a self-recorded video that she and Chloe are no longer friends.

"She became very irate when I followed Michael on social media," Lauren explains.

The teaser also revealed another conversation between Lauren, Emily, Becca and Clare, where Emily admits she thinks it's healthy to maintain "a normal amount of hate."

This whirlwind season of Married at First Sight comes to a close Wednesday night on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: