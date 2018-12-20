Show the receipts, Mariah!

That’s the unified call of the Married to Medicine cast in ET’s exclusive first look at the season six reunion. Andy Cohen sits down with Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Quad Webb-Lunceford to rehash the season that was, and hopefully answer the ladies’ lingering questions. But, judging by the sneak peek, that isn’t going to happen.

“I don’t want to be in the gutter anymore,” Mariah tells Andy, as Dr. Heavenly repeatedly asks for her to “bring out the receipts” Mariah says she has, regarding Heavenly.

“This is a fire you started,” Andy tells Mariah. “You did not bring the receipts?”

“I think she don’t have the receipts,” Heavenly announces. “I think she’s a liar from the pits of hell.”

“No, I do,” Mariah fires back. “In my dressing room. I’m just not even gonna go there. I’m not going to contribute.”

“She’s lied on just about everybody in this room,” Heavenly tells Andy, as Mariah denies the accusation. That’s when Quad jumps in to fight Mariah, as well.

Check out the tense clip here:

“You are a liar!” Quad confronts Mariah. “Just like you recently released that I slept with your sister’s husband -- you did! -- and you know damn well that I didn’t do that … I’m tired of her lying, and I’m gonna deal with this today, ‘cause it’s not gonna go into season seven. I tell ya!”

Quad is referencing some gossip reports that surfaced after season six of Married to Medicine wrapped production, meaning they weren’t discussed within the season. Andy attempts to get the ladies to explain what they’re fighting about, but the women continue to scream back and forth, making it nearly impossible to get a word in edgewise.

Once Andy is able to get Mariah and Quad to stop shouting, Quad alleges that Mariah “sponsors” the blog on which the story, which Quad says is false, was shared.

“Mariah, you will sell anybody, girl, to keep up a lie,” Quad tells her ex-best friend.

You’ll have to tune into part one of the Married to Medicine reunion on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next. Check out the full reunion trailer below. Parts two and three will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, starting Jan. 6.

RELATED CONTENT:

Quad Webb-Lunceford Sounds Off on Divorce and Her ‘Married to Medicine’ Future (Exclusive)

‘Married to Medicine’ Season 6: Mariah Huq Reveals Who She’s Chopping Up Like Pico de Gallo (Exclusive)

‘Married to Medicine’ Reunion: Dr. Heavenly Explodes on Mariah Huq Over Alleged Death Threat (Exclusive)