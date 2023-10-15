Mary Lou Retton's daughters are sharing a hopeful update!

On Saturday, the Olympic athlete's daughter Shayla Schrepfer took to her Instagram to give her followers and update on her mother's condition, after revealing the athlete is hospitalized and "fighting for her life" as she battles a rare form of pneumonia.

David Madison/Getty Images

"We're thrilled to share some uplifting updates," the message began. "Mom's progress is truly remarkable! Prayers have been felt and have been answered. Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing."

The message continued, "Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's responding so well to treatments. Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support."

ET

Shayla and her sisters latest message comes after she gave an emotional update on Wednesday, regarding her mother's health.

After thanking fans for their support, Shayla tearfully shared that her mother still has a long road to recovery.

"Thank you. As far as an update goes, she's still fighting. It's going to be a day by day process and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now," she said in part.

The decorated gymnast's family also set up a Spot Fund to support her medical expenses as she is uninsured. The original goal for the crowdfunding effort was set at $50,000.

As of Thursday, it has exceeded that number, reaching over $360,000.

On Tuesday, Sasha Farber -- who was Retton's partner on Dancing With the Stars in 2018, gave ET an update on the decorated athlete.

"I've been talking to her today and she's fighting," shared Farber, who was joined by his current celeb partner, Alyson Hannigan. "She kind of wants to give up, but I'm sending her videos of her dancing and I'm telling her, 'There's only one Mary Lou Retton. You've got this!'"

RELATED CONTENT: