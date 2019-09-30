Well, this isn't good.

Matt Bomer learns disturbing news in a never-before-seen clip from the first season of DC Universe's superhero series, Doom Patrol, and only ET exclusively premieres the deleted scene from the freshman finale, included as an extra on the series' complete season one DVD and Blu-ray set.

In Doom Patrol, Bomer plays former U.S. Air Force captain Larry Trainor, who becomes Negative Man, after being badly burned from a plane crash when he makes contact with a negative spirit. In the present day, Larry is covered in bandages to prevent the radioactivity from spreading from his body. Prior to the accident, Larry led a double life as a happily married man with a wife and two young boys, while being a closeted gay man with a secret lover from the Army base.

The scene, from "Ezekiel Patrol," opens with Larry (Bomer) ordering a whiskey sour at a musky bar pre-plane crash in the 1960s. Before long, he begins to make small talk with the bartender, who breaks some worrisome news about an Army astronomer who was kicked out for being gay.

"If you ask me, he deserves a medal for speaking out," the bartender credits, as he makes Larry -- who grows increasingly uncomfortable with the conversation -- his drink. "Man's a true hero." Watch ET's exclusive scene above.

Earlier this year, Bomer explained why he was drawn to Larry Trainor, zeroing in on the complexities of the character's internal struggles of his sexual identity as an intriguing factor.

“I’d never really seen a gay male superhero and what I love most about the character is that even though it’s a huge struggle internally for him, it’s not the sole thing that defines who he is," the 41-year-old actor said in February, per Variety. "He’s such a multifaceted character. If it was just one stereotypical aspect of him I would have had reservations about it.”

Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season is available on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Season two will premiere on DC Universe and HBO Max in 2020.

