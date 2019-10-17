Can Matt Bomer outrun his sins?

The third installment of USA Network's pseudo-anthology crime series, The Sinner, executive produced by Jessica Biel, follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. What Ambrose later uncovers is a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Bomer plays Jamie, an upstanding Dorchester resident, schoolteacher and expectant father, who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the car crash. In a new minute-long trailer, released Thursday, it's apparent there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to Jamie, who may not be as perfect as he seems.

"There's something else going on," Ambrose warns, as a beat-up Jamie -- still shaken up from the aftermath of the fatal accident -- sits in an interrogation room, eerily asking the veteran detective, "Have you ever seen someone die in front of you?"

"Once," Ambrose warily answers, before a vignette of images flash before your very eyes. When Jamie's significant other, Leela (Parisa Fitz-Henley), asks Jamie what happened, he looks into her eyes and eerily says, "We lost control."

Peter Kramer/USA Network

The "we" Jamie is referring to is him and Nick (Chris Messina), his old college friend who was in the car with him at the time of the accident. From their brief encounters shown in the trailer, Nick is trouble and representative of a past Jamie wants no part in.

When Nick unexpectedly shows up at Jamie's door one evening, Jamie clearly wants nothing to do with his old pal. "I told you not to come here," Jamie threatens, prompting Nick to creepily respond, "You don't get to tell me where to go."

Watch the official trailer below.

Bomer's return to USA Network is a homecoming for the 42-year-old actor, who starred on White Collar for six seasons from 2009 to 2014, playing brilliant con man Neal Caffrey.

"Beyond excited to work with the incredible cast and creative team on @thesinnerusa, a show I’m already a huge fan of. It’s also nice to be coming home to the place where it all began, @usa_network," he wrote on Instagram in March. "Wait until you see what’s in store for season 3!"

The Sinner returns in 2020 on USA Network.

