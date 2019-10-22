Matt Lauer was spotted hanging in the Hamptons on Sunday.

The former Today co-host was photographed getting fishing gear from his boat in the Hamptons, which is where he's been based since being fired nearly two years ago following a sexual misconduct allegation from his NBC News colleague, Brooke Nevils.

Nevils’ allegation found new light earlier in October thanks to the publication of an excerpt from Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, which features an interview with Nevils.

In the book, Nevils alleges that Lauer, 61, anally raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which she was covering with Meredith Vieira. She claims that after having six shots of vodka, she visited Lauer's hotel room twice, once to get a press pass and again because he invited her, according to the book. On her second visit to Lauer's room, Nevils alleges in the book that Lauer "pushed her against the door and kissed her. He then pushed her onto the bed, flipping her over, asking if she liked anal sex," Farrow wrote. "She said that she declined several times."



"It was non-consensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent," Nevils says in the book.

Lauer has denied all allegations against him, releasing a lengthy letter following the latest allegation.

"Today, nearly two years after I was fired by NBC, old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made," Lauer said in the letter. "All are being spread as part of a promotional effort to sell a book."

Lauer added that he "had an extramarital affair" with Nevils and called their Sochi encounter "mutual and completely consensual."

Nevils responded to Lauer’s letter, calling it a “case study in victim blaming.”

See more on the allegation against Lauer below.

