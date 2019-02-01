Matt LeBlanc can definitely relate to his starving actor character, Joey Tribbiani, from Friends!

The 51-year-old sitcom star appeared on Thursday’s Conan, where he talked about how he almost didn’t make it in show business.

"I had, I think, I was down to $11,” he said of his pre-Friends bank account. "That’s holding out too long. Because even if I said at that point, ‘Alright, I’m going to go get a waiter job.’ By the time that $11 ran out, it would have been before the first pay check on that job. I would have starved.”

The actor, who was 27 when Friends premiered, opened up about the “frugal” ways he’d try to make it in the industry. He recalled first going in to get head shot photos taken when the photographer noticed a problem.

"He said, ‘Before we take this, you might want to go get that tooth filed.’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘One tooth is a little longer than the other one. You should go get that filed,’” LeBlanc noted, saying he then went to a dentist when he didn’t have insurance.

The dentist told him it would cost $80 to file the tooth, so he refused.

"I go to the drug store and buy a three pack of emory boards. I’m very frugal,” he recalled. As for the photographer, "He goes, ‘They did a nice job!’”

