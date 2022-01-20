Meal Delivery Services On Sale Right Now: Home Chef, Hello Fresh, Blue Apron and More
A lot of us are still eating many of our meals at home to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals in 2022. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old.
If you're still in that camp of eating the bulk of your meals at home and avoiding restaurants at all costs, then meal delivery kits can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. Not only do these services save a lot of time in the kitchen, but they also help with limiting trips to the grocery store -- making them an especially appealing option when you want to avoid crowds.
When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and HelloFresh, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.
Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered meal. Ahead, find deals on the best meal delivery kits and pre-made meal delivery kits.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon
Best Buy 3-Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Apple, Dyson, and More
Coach Outlet Fresh Start Sale: The Best Deals on Bags, Shoes, and More
Shop the Last Day of Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale: Save an Extra 25%