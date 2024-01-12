Fans of the iconic Mean Girls franchise were in for a treat as the actresses who portrayed Karen in both versions of the movie, Amanda Seyfried and Avantika, officially met at the InStyle and Lancôme event held at the Park Lane Hotel on Wednesday.

The event was a star-studded affair, with Amanda and Avantika gracing the occasion as attendees. Amanda, who is also a brand ambassador for Lancôme, was joined by fellow ambassador Isabella Rossellini as they extended a warm welcome to the new global ambassador, Joy Sunday.

The encounter between the original Karen and the new Karen was undoubtedly a highlight of the evening, capturing the attention of fans.

Following the event, Amanda, 38, took to Instagram to share the joyous meeting, posting fun photos of her and her 18-year-old counterpart. The caption read, "Karen meet Karen 🎬🎀," accompanied by heartwarming emojis.

In the pics, both girls are clutching their chest in a reference to Karen's declaration that her breasts can predict the weather.

In addition to Amanda and Avantika, the event boasted an impressive guest list, including Busy Philipps, Celeste O’Connor, AnnaSophia Robb, and Broadway stars Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, and Krysta Rodriguez.

Tina Fey walked the red carpet at the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie, held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the significance of the occasion.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"It feels amazing! This is where we had the New York premiere the last time, so its very full circle," Fey shared. "Because now, I'm here with my children."

When the first film hit theaters 20 years ago, Fey didn't have any children. Now, she's a mom to two daughters -- 18-year-old Alice and 12-year-old Penelope -- whom she shares with husband Jeff Richmond.

Bringing Mean Girls back to screens, Fey explained that she would occasionally ask her kids for advice to bring authenticity to the story.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Sometimes I would run things by the kids," Fey shared. "Like casting, or you know, like [asking], 'Should the burn book stay a book, or should it be a private Instagram account?' And they're like, 'No, it's a book, it's a book.'"

While the notorious Burn Book stayed the same, the new film does feature some new teachers and new takes on the iconic characters. However, Fey says that fans of the original will find all new things to love about this reimagining.

"I feel like if you are a fan of the original movie you will really feel great nostalgia," she shared. "You'll still feel nice and cozy in this new movie, but you'll get some fun surprises, some new jokes, some new teachers, some amazing songs."

Mean Girls hit theaters January 12.

