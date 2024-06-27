Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a date night last weekend -- and they stepped out in style!

The on-again, off-again couple posted for photos with another celeb couple -- Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka -- at the Nemacolin Summer Solstice Celebration: Dinner & Performance at the Nemacolin resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, June 22.

Harris, 51, in particular, must have approved of Fox, 38, and MGK's, 34, solstice styles as they all "suited up" for the occasion -- Kelly in a patterned black blazer and Fox in a long pinstriped blazer with stockings and a garter belt.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka stepped out for a date night at the Nemacolin resort on June 22. - Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The tumultuous couple -- who met in 2020 and got engaged two years later -- have enduring cheating rumors, therapy sessions and more relationship challenges.

A source told ET in August 2023 that the pair were "talking about their future plans" and "moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning." However, months later, another source said they were "continuing to work on things."

Most recently, the couple were spotted getting cozy at Stagecoach, and a source told ET at the time that Fox and MGK were "taking things one day at a time with their relationship."

After a year of ups and downs, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in Aspen, Colorado in December 2023. - BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication," the source said. "They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."

In addition to their own relationship, Fox and Kelly have their kids to consider. The actress shares three kids -- Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 -- with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while the musician is dad to Casie, 14, from a previous relationship.

"Overall, they're doing their best to make things work and keeping their kids in mind as well," the source says. "They are trying to keep their relationship issues as private as possible and protect their children from any drama or outside noise."

