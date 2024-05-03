Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are trying to make it work. Shortly after the on-and-off couple was spotted getting cozy at Stagecoach, a source tells ET that Fox and MGK are "taking things one day at a time with their relationship."

"They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication," the source says. "They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."

It's not just themselves their relationship impacts, as both Fox and MGK are parents too. The actress shares three kids -- Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 -- with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while the musician is dad to Casie, 14, from a previous relationship.

"Overall, they're doing their best to make things work and keeping their kids in mind as well," the source says. "They are trying to keep their relationship issues as private as possible and protect their children from any drama or outside noise."

The duo met in 2020 and got engaged two years later. Cheating rumors and therapy sessions followed, but a source told ET in August 2023 that things were "great" between the pair.

"They are fully back together and enjoying it," the source said. "They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

More relationship challenges followed, but a source told ET in March that Fox and MGK "are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other."

"They are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves," the source added, though that changed the following month, according to another source.

"Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the second source said. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Even after that, though, Fox and MGK celebrated his birthday together and attended Stagecoach side-by-side.

