Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend."

In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's hair is down in the pics and video, which show off her dramatic eye makeup and shiny pink lip gloss.

"Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs," Fox wrote alongside her post.

Fox did not mention her relationship with MGK in her post. Fox last shared a photo with the 32-year-old rapper on Nov. 10, while he posted a pic of her more recently, on Dec. 20. ET has reached out to Fox and MGK's reps for a status update on their engagement.

The pair got engaged on in January 2022, after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in March 2020. Fox and MGK have never been shy about PDA and have always been open about their passion for each other.

Even so, split rumors began swirling around the couple in September. However, at the time, a source told ET the pair was "doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation."

"All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship," the source said. "Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time."

Megan Fox Leaves Sexy Comment for Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly



