Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer looks a little different now that she has her beau, Pardison Fontaine!

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, the rapper revealed he set up a surprise water balloon fight between him and the 26-year-old GRAMMY winner.

"We gonna play a little game," he says in the video, explaining that he filled two buckets with water balloons and placed one on the stairs outside Megan's home for her to use during the fight. When she emerges from her front door, Pardi launches a water balloon at her, kicking off the battle.

"I think I'm getting the worst of this right now," Pardi admits later in the video, showing his water-soaked legs and shoe. The video ends with a clip of Megan pelting her beau with several balloons before he retaliates and sends her scurrying back to her front door.

Fans praised the rapper for such a sweet surprise, commenting that it's so nice to see the two happy together.

The adorable moment comes days after Megan's success at the 2021 BET Awards, scoring four wins out of her seven nominations. While accepting the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, the "Body" rapper held back tears as she thanked her mother, who died in 2019.

"I think highly of all the women nominated in this category. Everybody knows I am a girl's girl, and I just want to say, thank you, Mama," an emotional Megan said. "Thank you, Mama, for even putting it in me to want to be a female rapper and putting the work ethic inside of me and the drive and the push."

"She can't be here with me today, but I still think about her every day and she is the reason why I keep going," she added. "I just want to say thank you to all the women who support me, because it's really appreciated."

RELATED CONTENT

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Her Late Mother at 2021 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat With BET Awards Performance

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Generous Donation for Late Fan's Funeral

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Her Haters With 'Thot Sh*t' Video

2021 GRAMMYs Girl Power: Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish Make Her-story This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery