Meghan King Edmonds Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks 'Very Skinny'

Meghan King Edmonds is keeping it real as she goes through a stressful time. The 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to respond to a fan who commented on her weight loss.

Meghan shared a photo to Instagram of her pushing her kids on the swings, to which one of her followers commented: "You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself momma, you can't pour from an empty cup. Sending you love."

Meghan simply replied, "I'm too thin. I'm a stress non-eater. I'm working on it."

In addition to responding to the comment with grace, the reality star soon followed up with an entire blog post about her weight struggles, titled, "Eat a Burger."

After noting that people are always telling her to eat a burger and that she's "too skinny," Meghan went on to write, "Let me break it down: NO! I am not OK."

She then listed the struggles she has endured in the last five months, including learning her son has "a lifelong brain injury," facing allegations that her husband, Jim Edmonds, had a "sexting relationship with another woman," and that he also "betrayed" her with an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a nanny." She went on to write that he then filed for divorce "via the tabloids." According to Meghan, the police also "questioned my fitness as a mother," during this time.

Despite these adversities, Meghan noted that she's "doing well," adding, "I'm living for my kids while trying to balance pushing for a career that I actually NEED for the first time since I got married."

Meghan also revealed that she's suffering from "nerve-related pain" as a result of her ongoing issues in her personal life.

Ultimately, the Bravo star owned up to her extreme weight loss, writing, "Right now, I am too skinny. I don’t like it. I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says. When my clothes don’t fit I pretend like they do anyway. But I’m not hungry. I know I should eat but I’m surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress (did I mention what has happened in the last 150 days?"

She opened up saying that when she tries to eat, she's usually not hungry. She concluded the post by noting that people who call her out on being too thin aren't helping.

"I agree, I’m too thin. Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control. However, you hurt me when you mention it," she wrote. "I’m working on it. Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks. The best is yet to come. (Including love handles…those are coming soon. OK I take that back…maybe not love handles – let’s not get crazy – but some meat on the old bones…)."

The drama between Meghan and Jim played out publicly this past fall on social media. Both parties claimed they knew nothing of the drama until the media reported it and Jim denied any inappropriate behavior with the couple's nanny.

