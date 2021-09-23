Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit One World Trade Center During New York City Trip
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in NYC! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a historic joint appearance in New York City on Thursday morning.
Nearly two weeks after the 20th anniversary of September 11th, the couple was spotted holding hands and wearing all black while visiting One World Trade Center. Harry sported a suit while Meghan stepped out in a black turtleneck, peacoat and long dress pants with black heels. The Duchess of Sussex pulled her hair back in a sleek bun for the visit. The two were seen putting on matching black face masks as they entered the building.
The couple posed for photographs with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in the building's observatory. When asked if she was enjoying her visit to New York, Meghan replied, "It's wonderful to be back, thank you."
This marks the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly visited the Big Apple together since tying the knot in 2018. It's also the first time Meghan has been seen in New York since her 2019 baby shower ahead of the birth of the couple's son, Archie.
ET has learned that the couple's children, 2-year-old Archie and 3-month-old Lilibet, did not travel to New York with their parents.
This visit to One World Trade comes ahead of the couple's scheduled appearance at Global Citizen Live, which will take place on the Great Lawn of Central Park on Saturday. The event will highlight the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.
