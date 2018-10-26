Didn’t manage to snag an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding this past May? There’s still a chance to relive the wedding magic, complete with commentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves!

The couple -- who is currently in the middle of their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand -- shared audio recordings in the new exhibition on their royal wedding, highlighting the special moments from their big day and in the days leading up to it.

Meghan’s stunning Givenchy gown and veil are on display at Windsor Castle for the exhibition, alongside an identical replica of Prince Harry’s uniform and the bridesmaid and page boy outfits of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

In one recording, Meghan recalls the “surreal day” she and Prince Harry went to Buckingham Palace to meet with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and select a tiara to complete her bridal ensemble.

“When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco-style bandeau tiara,” the Duchess says on the recording. “Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine.”

Meghan notes that her sparkling tiara quickly “stood out” to her, and Prince Harry quips, “I shouldn’t have really been there.”

Meghan also opens up about her wedding dress, saying it was “very important” for her to have a female designer who was British, “because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way.”

The veil and dress took 3,900 hours to complete and required 50 people working to finish the look.

The exhibition is currently on display in the castle’s Grand Reception Room where Queen Elizabeth hosted the couple’s wedding reception after their nuptials back in May.

