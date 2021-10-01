Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect J.Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop -- And it's 30% Off
Meghan Markle wore a J.Crew jacket while showing Oprah Winfrey her family's chicken coop and it's on sale! The Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting the Perfect Lightweight Jacket from one of her go-to brands in a brief clip of their home in Montecito, California, that aired during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah.
Meghan, who was pregnant with the couple's second child, was glowing while giving Oprah a tour of her son, Archie's, "Chick Inn." She looked stylish and casual in the best-selling J.Crew jacket in a dark green shade.
The water-resistant topper is perfect for Fall weather when you need a lightweight layer of warmth. Meghan paired the jacket with a classic white button-down shirt, skinny jeans, Hunter rain boots and a delicate gold necklace with an "A" initial pendant for Archie. J.Crew is a favorite brand among the Sussexes. Prince Harry rewore his gray J.Crew suit for the interview.
Channel Meghan's style by shopping a similar outfit below.
GET THE LOOK:
