Meghan Markle wore a J.Crew jacket while showing Oprah Winfrey her family's chicken coop and it's on sale! The Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting the Perfect Lightweight Jacket from one of her go-to brands in a brief clip of their home in Montecito, California, that aired during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah.

Meghan, who was pregnant with the couple's second child, was glowing while giving Oprah a tour of her son, Archie's, "Chick Inn." She looked stylish and casual in the best-selling J.Crew jacket in a dark green shade.

The water-resistant topper is perfect for Fall weather when you need a lightweight layer of warmth. Meghan paired the jacket with a classic white button-down shirt, skinny jeans, Hunter rain boots and a delicate gold necklace with an "A" initial pendant for Archie. J.Crew is a favorite brand among the Sussexes. Prince Harry rewore his gray J.Crew suit for the interview.

CBS

Channel Meghan's style by shopping a similar outfit below.

GET THE LOOK:

MagicLinen Toscana Dress MagicLinen MagicLinen Toscana Dress This royal-approved MagicLinen Toscana Dress is the perfect lightweight breezy dress for the spring and summer seasons. Pair this MagicLinen Toscana Dress with cute sandals or flats. Also available in Black and Light Pink options. $84 AT MAGICLINEN Buy Now

