Meghan Markle's half-sister isn't looking to put their differences aside in honor of the royal's birthday.

Samantha Markle took to Twitter on Friday, one day before Meghan turned 37, to encourage her to reach out to their father, Thomas -- and she's definitely not using the "catch more flies with honey" approach. Samantha instead slammed her sister, calling her a series of names and comparing her to 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

"Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th [birthday] @KensingtonRoyal Cheers!" Samantha, whose Twitter is private, wrote on Friday, according to a screenshot published by The Daily Mail.

Just hours before, she shared an ELLE article claiming that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, would be taking a step away from the spotlight. "OK so Cruella Deville [sic] is retreating LOL...Let me know how that works out for you," Samantha tweeted in a screenshot posted by The Evening Standard, before calling Meghan "Witchy Poo" in another tweet.

The 53-year-old has been an outspoken critic of her little sister in recent months, especially as Meghan's relationship with her father has become strained by his repeated comments about her to the press. In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain last month, Samantha explained why she continues to speak publicly about Meghan -- and addressed criticism that she's "cashing in" on the Duchess of Sussex's fame.

"I worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting, so because my sister is suddenly royal isn't grounds for me to stop doing all of that," Samantha said. "Let's face it -- we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol. Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?"

"I think a lot of the public is concerned, like, 'Why are you utilizing public channels?'" she continued. "Well, because private channels have been exhausted, and to no avail, and so when that happens, you know, what can one do except reach out publicly?"

"There's an old saying, the squeaky wheel gets the grease," she added.

For all the criticism she has of her sister, Samantha has also received some in return. In an interview with ET at Comic-Con last month, Olivia Munn called out Samantha. "She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press," the actress said, while Chrissy Teigen recently tweeted about Meghan's father.

A source told ET, meanwhile, that Meghan was surrounding herself with the support of Harry and a few other loyal friends amid her family drama. "The stress of her father’s continued indiscretion is upsetting but she’s coping with it the best way she knows how with the support of her husband and BFFs," the source said.

