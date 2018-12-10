Mel B is putting her plans on hold.

The 43-year-old Spice Girls singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself bandaged up. Wearing a blue hoodie with the word “Love,” Mel is staring blankly at the camera as she holds up her right hand, which is bandaged in purple foam and held in a sling around her neck.

According to Mel, she suffered two broken ribs and a severed right hand. Though Scary Spice didn’t reveal how the injuries occurred, she thanked both the hospital staff and her fans for their support as she heals.

“Thank you to all the wonderful nurses [doctors] and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand,” Mel wrote. “[From] needing [emergency] care, to having had to have over a 3 [hour] surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling.”

As a result of the injury, Mel was forced to cancel her New York book signing, something she said she was “gutted” over.

“I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, “ she wrote. “I [apologize] to each and everyone one of you who bought [their] tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise.”

With the surgery complete and some time to rest, Mel is just doing her best to stay still as she begins to heal.

“For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain,” she wrote. “But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

She concluded her post with the hashtags “#accidentshappen, #needtimetoheal and #hospital.”

In a second post on Monday, Mel shared a gif of some special visitors she had while hospitalized -- the Spice Girls! In the gif, Mel is lying in the hospital bed, while Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton surround her and make cute faces for the camera.

"When your besties show up to the hospital with hugs and laughter and A LOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls," Mel captioned the sweet post.

The scary injury comes in the midst of a busy time for the singer, who recently released her memoir, Brutally Honest, and is set to tour with the Spice Girls next year. Watch the video below for ET’s exclusive interview with Mel:

