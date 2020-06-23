Melanie C is taking a trip down memory lane!

ET recently spoke with the 46-year-old singer (aka Sporty Spice) via video chat, where she reflected on her early days with the Spice Girls, also made up of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Victoria Beckham. The U.K. native shared everything from her favorite music video and lyrics from the group's iconic catalog, to whether the girls have any plans for new music or another reunion tour.

"That would have to be 'Too Much,'" Melanie C tells ET's Deidre Behar, of her favorite music video. "It was like the lead song for the [Spice World] movie. We all shot separately, and I think it was like a 24-hour shoot. The crew just worked so hard on that."

Choosing a favorite song was more difficult for the singer -- "I love our ballads," she expressed -- but she ultimately narrowed it down to one beloved hit.

"When we [performed at] the Olympics in London in 2012, we did 'Spice Up Your Life' and 'Wannabe,' and we were on top of these taxicabs and going around the stadium, singing 'Spice Up Your Life,'" she remembers. "I have these wonderful, like, visual images of the whole stadium and the lights and everything flashing, and it just being so exciting. From that moment ... that became my favorite song."

Melanie C says that although the idea of writing new music is "something we've discussed," the group feels "nervous" about actually putting anything out there.

"We have such an incredible back catalog and people love our music; we don't want to produce anything that's not of the standard of our other work," she explains. "We talk about it tentatively and we're like, 'You know what? We're not gonna force the issue on that one.' We'd rather it happen organically."

The girls, with the exception of Victoria, reunited for a U.K. and Ireland tour last summer. Melanie C tells ET that she'd love to see the Spice Girls embark on a U.S. tour this time around, once the coronavirus pandemic comes to a full stop.

"I hope so, I really do," she says, when asked if she could realistically see the group coming to America. "We talk all the time, we talk about what we'd like to do, any options that we have. We would love to do more shows, we really would."

"Obviously, [this year] has gone nuts and no one knows what's gonna happen with shows, for now," she adds. "But personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the U.S., in South America, in Southeast Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to, as well as the U.S., because I love to be there."

Like all fans, Melanie C also has her fingers crossed for Victoria to join a future tour, if one were to indeed happen. She says she will be doing "everything I can within my power to try and get all of us back on stage together."

"Yeah, of course we [want her to join]! We talk about it all the time," she exclaims. "We're always going, 'Oh, one day, maybe she will one day.'"

"We were kind of hoping she'd end up coming on the last one. Of course, we respect Victoria's decision, and her feeling towards it," she adds. "Although she wasn't with us on the stage, she was very much involved in the show. We wanted her to be happy and comfortable with all of the direction, with the creative and everything, because it's her baby as much as the rest of us."

As for whether fans can look forward to any other Spice Girls projects in the works, Melanie C says, "I mean, there's always ongoing conversations with us girls... we're so proud of the legacy that we have."

"There's an incredible generation of young women and young guys that have grown up loving the Spice Girls and being very inspired by them. So we just want to continue that, and we want to inspire future generations," she continues. "There's been talks about animation, there's been other little things along the way. But in all honesty, what I want to do is the shows! That's the big one for me."

In the meantime, Melanie C is focused on creating her own music. Her latest single, "Blame It on Me," is out now, with her eighth studio album coming later this year.

"I have named the album, but not quite ready to reveal that," she teases. "For a superfan, this will be interesting. All of my albums have been a song title as the album title. This time, it’s not a single. It’s not a song title... it's something else."

"I feel very excited. This album, it’s a whole new team that I’m working with, so it’s given me this fresh impetus," she continues. "Musically, it’s electronic. It's dance-y but the lyrics are thoughtful. I've really kind of achieved what I set up to do with this album."

Melanie C says that the first single, "Who I Am," is about self-acceptance -- "accepting every aspect of your life and what you’ve been through."

"Celebrating not only your successes, but the tough things you’ve gone through, too. I don't think we do that enough," she says.

"Blame It on Me," on the other hand, has "a bit more swagger," according to the British superstar.

"It's about a relationship. It's about really being let down by somebody," Melanie C says. "It’s about this toxic relationship [where] someone completely blindsided you, when they're not who you thought they were. When I write music, I find that the best songs are the ones that come from true emotions, real experiences."

"We all have these experiences in life, and it's really nice to get it off your chest and just bring out a song," she adds. "It's dance-y, it's got a bit of attitude, and it’s very cathartic."

For more from Melanie C's exclusive interview with ET, watch the video below.

