Melanie Griffith, 60, Looks Fit and Fabulous in a Bikini While Vacationing on a Yacht: Pics!

Melanie Griffith is currently living her best life while traveling around on a yacht, and honestly we’re here for it. The 60-year-old actress is vacationing off the coast of Italy and France, hitting up picture-perfect spots like Sardinia, Corsica, and Monaco.

On Wednesday she stepped out in a stunning black one-piece swimsuit with sheer cutouts, flashing her fit figure. The next day she got even more daring in a colorful bikini with a halter neckline.

The look showed off Griffith’s insane ripped abs and fit figure as she took in some sun. To protect her face from the harmful rays, she rocked a Band-Aid over her nose for part of the day before taking it off and sporting a blue baseball cap.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Earlier this week, Griffith rocked the same two-piece on Instagram, but covered the suit with a gorgeous white lacy sheer dress.

“Corsica,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Such fun.”

Griffith opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in October 2017 about her life following her 2014 split from ex-husband Antonio Banderas.

“I’m not stressed anymore. It’s been three years,” she said. “As women, we take on family, we get the husband, we have the life, we have the children, we take care of the house, we also go to work, we can’t sleep at night because we are up with the kids. I don’t think I’ve slept for 35 years. I still don’t sleep; it’s totally f***ed up my sleep cycle.”

