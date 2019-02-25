Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone made sure to be extra comfortable while hitting up the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The actress looked sensational on the Oscars red carpet in a Brandon Maxwell black-and-white jumpsuit -- complete with a fierce cape -- before she changed for her hilarious onstage bit at the Oscars to present the Best Costume Design award, then changed yet again for the after-party.

McCarthy, 48, and Falcone, 45, held hands as they walked the Vanity Fair red carpet, looking adorable in matching black Adidas tracksuits.

Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the couple as they headed into the A-list soiree, where McCarthy noted that despite her more casual third outfit of the night, she definitely upped her glamour in jewelry.

"I've doubled my diamonds, I feel great," she said. " ... I'm not kidding, whatever I had on for the Oscars I've doubled, so now it's like, I wouldn't trust me with it."

Meanwhile, Falcone shared that the matching outfits was his wife's idea.

"But I will say, when I heard it I was like, 'Oh god yes, 150 percent yes. Let's do this,'" he said.

ET spoke to McCarthy on the Oscars red carpet earlier in the night, where she revealed how she accidentally blew off Barbra Streisand. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside the Most Exclusive Oscar After-Parties

Melissa McCarthy's Rabbit Dress Steals the Show While Presenting Best Costume Design to 'Black Panther'

Melissa McCarthy Says She'll Be 'Buying a Ticket' for the 'Ghostbusters' Reboot (Exclusive)

Related Gallery