Happy birthday, Meryl Streep!

The queen of Hollywood turns 70 on Saturday, and of course, her famous friends and fans took to social media to send their birthday wishes to the legend herself. The three-time Oscar winner is current stealing scenes in the second season of the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies, and will next play Aunt March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation ofLittle Women.

Despite their characters' tense relationship on Big Little Lies, ever-diligent birthday wisher Reese Witherspoon shared a stunning throwback shot of Streep, along with a sweet message for her co-star. "Sending big birthday wishes to this remarkably talented woman!" she wrote. "Meryl, it was an absolute dream getting to work with you on #BigLittleLies."

Sending big birthday wishes to this remarkably talented woman!✨Meryl, it was an absolute dream getting to work with you on #BigLittleLies.❤️ pic.twitter.com/BU62Nq4o9U — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 22, 2019

On her Instagram story, Witherspoon also shared some throwback videos from Streep's birthday last year, when the Big Little Lies cast were shooting season two together and celebrated the legendary actress' birthday by naming their favorite movie of hers.

HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY MERYL ✨ I love these women too much 💞



Me: I'm Nicole at the end 😆💜💜#merylstreep Leyenda viviente!!! pic.twitter.com/KWYyf7YDnn — ᑭ꒓ꂑꌚꂑ꒒ꋫ 🌻 (@Prisila_Gaona) June 22, 2019

Streep's longtime friend and co-star, Cher, also stayed true to herself -- and her unique social media style -- when sending her birthday love to the actress, even using Streep's given name! "MY DARLING MARY LOUISE, HAPPY 🎂," the singer wrote on Twitter. YOU ARE 💡 YEARS AHEAD OF ALL OF US,…YOU ARE A 👑, YOU ARE MY FRIEND."

MY DARLING♥️MARY LOUISE,

HAPPY🎂‼️

YOU ARE💡YEARS AHEAD OF ALL OF US,…YOU ARE A👑,

YOU ARE MY FRIEND💕 — Cher (@cher) June 22, 2019

U.S. Senator and current presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is hard at work on the campaign trail, but even she took some time out to send Streep birthday wishes -- as it's her birthday too!

"@ewarren is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first - a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep!," shared Nora Kate Keefe, Warren's special assistant, on Twitter, alongside a shot of the Senator making her important call.

.⁦@ewarren⁩ is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first - a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep! pic.twitter.com/V5mqX8LHCj — Nora Kate Keefe (@norakatekeefe) June 22, 2019

See more birthday wishes for Streep below!

It’s Meryl Streep’s Birthday. Bow down and give thanks. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) June 22, 2019

Happy birthday, Meryl Streep! I’m so glad you’re my friend and extra glad you’re not my mother-in-law. #BigLittleLies — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 21, 2019

“It's a good thing to imagine yourself doing something you think you can't. I do that every day because, basically, if I had it my way, I'd just stay home and think about what I'm having for supper.” -Meryl Streep

Happy 70th birthday, dear Meryl! pic.twitter.com/vPCRFUZoIr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2019

Happy birthday to the legend, Meryl Streep! Thank you for encouraging women everywhere to stand together against injustices and fight for their rights until equality is a reality. pic.twitter.com/ToNwbCeXD9 — UN Women (@UN_Women) June 22, 2019

