Miami vs. North Carolina: How to Watch the College Football Week 7 Game Online, Time, Live Stream

Omarion Hampton
Published: 12:25 PM PDT, October 13, 2023

The Miami Hurricanes face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Here's how to watch the game live.

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season is in full swing and by the time this weekend's jam-packed lineup is completed, half the season will officially be in the books. One of Saturdays top contests sees the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes traveling to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Both teams have a lot on the line in this game as they look to compete for an ACC Championship. UM is coming off a stunning 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech while North Carolina is still unbeaten at 5-0 this season for the first time since 1997. Now, the UNC football program is preparing for its biggest test so far. 

Ready for game day? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Miami vs. North Carolina game live at home.

When is the Miami vs. North Carolina game?

The college football showdown between No. 25 Miami and No. 12 North Carolina is set to kick off Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). 

How to Watch the Miami vs. North Carolina Game Without Cable

The Miami vs. North Carolina game will be airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network. 

Stream College Football on Sling TV

Stream College Football on Sling TV
Stream College Football on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.

$60 $30

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch the Miami vs. North Carolina Game for Free

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

Stream College Football on FuboTV

Stream College Football on FuboTV
Stream College Football on FuboTV

With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.

$85/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

