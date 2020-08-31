Michael B. Jordan is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his dear friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died at the age of 43 last week following a private battle with colon cancer.

ET has learned that Jordan, 33, is "struggling" and "beyond sad" by the death of Boseman. The Black Panther star is at a loss for words and was "rocked" by the news.

Boseman was more than a friend, he was a brother to Jordan. He's currently trying to figure out the best way to honor his co-star's legacy.

His “silence is his pain,” ET is told.

Jordan has not released a public statement since the news of Boseman's death. He starred opposite Boseman in the 2018 Marvel action film as Erik Killmonger, the cousin of Boseman's T'Challa.

"[Michael] had to buy into playing a villain, which he hasn't done, you know, and I had to buy into having the weight of the hero [on me]," Boseman told ET back in 2018. "So it's something that we both had to buy into doing together and to collaborating together."

For more celebrity reactions to Boseman's death, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Black Panther’ Cast and More Stars Mourn Death of Chadwick Boseman This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Josh Gad Shares One of Chadwick Boseman’s Moving Final Texts to Him

Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Becomes Most Liked in Twitter History

Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Kamala Harris & More Honor Chadwick Boseman

Related Gallery