Film and fashion, unite! Michael B. Jordan is returning to the ring in Creed III, exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 3.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Not only is the 36-year-old actor reprising his role as Adonis Creed in the highly anticipated movie, but he is also making his directorial debut — and he’s doing it all in style.

To commemorate the third installment of the Rocky spinoff franchise, Ralph Lauren teamed up with the major motion picture for Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren, a Made to Measure program where fans can purchase custom Ralph Lauren looks from a film for the very first time.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

In the boxing drama, the fictional light heavyweight wears the fashion brand throughout various scenes and acts as the face of a Ralph Lauren Purple Label campaign, and now, you can get your hands on six of these same tailored styles.

Think: An array of double-breasted suits in pinstripe gray and navy, sweatshirts in a luxurious terry cloth fabric, a classic black trench coat, and more.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Made to Measure collaboration will be available for custom order at select stores and online starting today, Thursday, March 2, and each piece includes a special Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed label.

