Michael B. Jordan's Custom Ralph Lauren Outfits From 'Creed III' Are Available for Fans to Purchase
'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan on Directorial Debut and Working …
Justin Bieber Makes His First Public Appearance Since Canceling …
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
Matt Smith Is a Guitar-Strumming Charles Manson in 'Charlie Says…
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
Jay Leno Debuts New Face, New Ear After Suffering Third-Degree B…
Why King Charles Wants Prince Harry at His Coronation (Source)
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She Never Saw an Oscar Nomination Coming…
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
North Transforms Into Dad Kanye West Alongside Kim Kardashian in…
Kelsea Ballerini Was ‘Livid’ When Morgan Evans Released ‘Over fo…
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Ben Kweller Reveals His 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Was Killed
Pedro Pascal Looks Back on ‘Buffy’ Days With ‘Incredibly Kind’ S…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Chris Pine's Rep Responds to Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting on …
'RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Admits Melissa Gorga Was 'Collateral Dam…
Film and fashion, unite! Michael B. Jordan is returning to the ring in Creed III, exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 3.
Not only is the 36-year-old actor reprising his role as Adonis Creed in the highly anticipated movie, but he is also making his directorial debut — and he’s doing it all in style.
To commemorate the third installment of the Rocky spinoff franchise, Ralph Lauren teamed up with the major motion picture for Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren, a Made to Measure program where fans can purchase custom Ralph Lauren looks from a film for the very first time.
In the boxing drama, the fictional light heavyweight wears the fashion brand throughout various scenes and acts as the face of a Ralph Lauren Purple Label campaign, and now, you can get your hands on six of these same tailored styles.
Think: An array of double-breasted suits in pinstripe gray and navy, sweatshirts in a luxurious terry cloth fabric, a classic black trench coat, and more.
The Made to Measure collaboration will be available for custom order at select stores and online starting today, Thursday, March 2, and each piece includes a special Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed label.
RELATED CONTENT:
Boxing Apparel and Lifestyle Brand Boxraw Launches ‘Creed III’ Collab
Tessa Thompson Reacts to Michael B. Jordan's Underwear Photoshoot (Exclusive)
Michael B. Jordan Said 'Sorry' to His Mother After Viral Underwear Ad