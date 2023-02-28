Adonis Creed is returning to the ring and Michael B. Jordan is taking a seat in the director’s chair for Creed III — out exclusively out in theaters March 3, 2023

Get Tickets

After a few years away from the ring, "Donnie" Creed is enjoying the family and life he’s built for himself. But when his childhood best friend — and former boxing prodigy — reaches out after being released from prison, the heavyweight boxing champion’s peace becomes threatened by the reminder from his past.

Tessa Thompson returns alongside Creed newcomer Jonathan Majors in Jordan's directorial debut. When asked during a private trailer screening why he decided to take over the reins for the third film, Jordan told journalists that he felt it was "the perfect time" after his extensive experience in various roles throughout "over 20 years" in the industry.

"I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," he explained. "And having a character that I've played twice before, you know, it's been seven, eight years living with this guy. So to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young Black man [about] my life experiences and how I could actually share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through this story."

Here’s how to watch Creed III:

When does the new Creed movie come out?

Creed III officially hits theaters on March 3, 2023. But you can catch early screenings as soon as Thursday, March 2.

Find Tickets

Where to watch Creed III?

Creed III will be released exclusively in theaters — at first. No streaming premiere date has been set for the third chapter of the boxing film franchise.

Find Tickets

When will Creed III be streaming?

The third Creed movie doesn’t have a streaming premiere date set just yet, but the film will most likely be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or HBO Max at some point in the future.

Where to stream Creed and Creed II

The first two Creed movies are currently available to rent for $4 or purchase for $7 through Amazon Prime Video.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Creed III' Official Trailer

Dr. Dre Praises Michael B. Jordan for Directing, Acting in 'Creed III'

Boxing Apparel and Lifestyle Brand Boxraw Launches ‘Creed III’ Collab

'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan and Cast Take Fans Behind the Scenes

Michael B. Jordan Battles Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' Trailer

Tessa Thompson on What to Expect From 'Creed 3' (Exclusive)

Tessa Thompson Teases Michael B. Jordan Directing 'Creed III'