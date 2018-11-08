Michael Buble Announces First Tour Dates Since Son Noah's Cancer Recovery
Michael Buble is getting back on the road.
The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer has announced his first tour dates since his son, Noah's, cancer recovery. Buble will perform a 27-city U.S. tour starting in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2019, and ending in Tacoma, Washington on April 6.
Tickets go on sale for the tour -- which includes stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Staples Center -- on Nov. 19. Every full-priced ticket purchase includes a standard CD or digital copy of Buble's new album Love, which releases on Nov. 16.
See the full tour schedule below.
TAMPA, FL - AMALIE ARENA - FEB. 13
SUNRISE, FL - BB&T CENTER - FEB 15
ORLANDO, FL - AMWAY CENTER - FEB 16
ATLANTA-DULUTH, GA - INFINITE ENERGY ARENA - FEB 17
WASHINGTON D.C. - CAPITAL ONE ARENA - FEB 19
NEW YORK, NY - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - FEB 20
PITTSBURGH, PA - PPG PAINTS ARENA - FEB 22
NEWARK, NJ - PRUDENTIAL CENTER - FEB 23
PHILADELPHIA, PA - WELLS FARGO CENTER - FEB 24
WORCESTER, MA - DCU CENTER - FEB 26
BUFFALO, NY -KEYBANK CENTER - FEB 27
DETROIT, MI - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA - MARCH 1
CHICAGO, IL - ALLSTATE ARENA - MARCH 17
ST. PAUL, MN - XCEL ENERGY CENTER - MARCH 18
KANSAS CITY, MO - SPRINT CENTER - MARCH 20
ST. LOUIS, MO - ENTERPRISE CENTER - MARCH 22
LINCOLN, NE - PINNACLE BANK ARENA - MARCH 23
DALLAS, TX - AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER - MARCH 25
HOUSTON, TX - TOYOTA CENTER - MARCH 26
SAN ANTONIO, TX - AT&T CENTER - MARCH 27
PHOENIX, AZ - TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA - MARCH 29
LAS VEGAS, NV - T-MOBILE ARENA - MARCH 30
SAN DIEGO, CA - VALLEY VIEW CASINO CENTER - MARCH 31
LOS ANGELES, CA - STAPLES CENTER - APRIL 2
OAKLAND, CA - ORACLE ARENA - APRIL 3
PORTLAND, OR - MODA CENTER - APRIL 5
TACOMA, WA - TACOMA DOME - APRIL 6
Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato's oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Earlier this year, a rep for Buble told ET that Noah was “doing very well,” however, rumors recently surfaced that Buble would be retiring after a tough couple years for his family.
The singer responded to the rumors during a sit-down interview with ET last month.
“It’s been a while since I have been in the public eye,” he said. “You realize that with all of the beautiful things that come from being in the public eye, one of the things that come along are those stories that aren’t true."
"Yeah, I would like to also say, to set the record straight, I am not an alien," he joked. "Even though I know it’s been said, I am not.”
See more on Buble in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Michael Buble Cleverly Addresses False Retirement Rumors (Exclusive)
Michael Buble Says He and Wife Luisana Were ‘Struggling to Survive’ During Son’s Cancer Diagnosis
Michael Buble Says He 'Fell in Love' With Wife Again After Son Noah Started Recovering From Cancer