Michael Buble is getting back on the road.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer has announced his first tour dates since his son, Noah's, cancer recovery. Buble will perform a 27-city U.S. tour starting in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2019, and ending in Tacoma, Washington on April 6.

Tickets go on sale for the tour -- which includes stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Staples Center -- on Nov. 19. Every full-priced ticket purchase includes a standard CD or digital copy of Buble's new album Love, which releases on Nov. 16.

See the full tour schedule below.

TAMPA, FL - AMALIE ARENA - FEB. 13

SUNRISE, FL - BB&T CENTER - FEB 15

ORLANDO, FL - AMWAY CENTER - FEB 16

ATLANTA-DULUTH, GA - INFINITE ENERGY ARENA - FEB 17

WASHINGTON D.C. - CAPITAL ONE ARENA - FEB 19

NEW YORK, NY - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - FEB 20

PITTSBURGH, PA - PPG PAINTS ARENA - FEB 22

NEWARK, NJ - PRUDENTIAL CENTER - FEB 23

PHILADELPHIA, PA - WELLS FARGO CENTER - FEB 24

WORCESTER, MA - DCU CENTER - FEB 26

BUFFALO, NY -KEYBANK CENTER - FEB 27

DETROIT, MI - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA - MARCH 1

CHICAGO, IL - ALLSTATE ARENA - MARCH 17

ST. PAUL, MN - XCEL ENERGY CENTER - MARCH 18

KANSAS CITY, MO - SPRINT CENTER - MARCH 20

ST. LOUIS, MO - ENTERPRISE CENTER - MARCH 22

LINCOLN, NE - PINNACLE BANK ARENA - MARCH 23

DALLAS, TX - AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER - MARCH 25

HOUSTON, TX - TOYOTA CENTER - MARCH 26

SAN ANTONIO, TX - AT&T CENTER - MARCH 27

PHOENIX, AZ - TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA - MARCH 29

LAS VEGAS, NV - T-MOBILE ARENA - MARCH 30

SAN DIEGO, CA - VALLEY VIEW CASINO CENTER - MARCH 31

LOS ANGELES, CA - STAPLES CENTER - APRIL 2

OAKLAND, CA - ORACLE ARENA - APRIL 3

PORTLAND, OR - MODA CENTER - APRIL 5

TACOMA, WA - TACOMA DOME - APRIL 6

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato's oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Earlier this year, a rep for Buble told ET that Noah was “doing very well,” however, rumors recently surfaced that Buble would be retiring after a tough couple years for his family.

The singer responded to the rumors during a sit-down interview with ET last month.

“It’s been a while since I have been in the public eye,” he said. “You realize that with all of the beautiful things that come from being in the public eye, one of the things that come along are those stories that aren’t true."

"Yeah, I would like to also say, to set the record straight, I am not an alien," he joked. "Even though I know it’s been said, I am not.”

See more on Buble in the video below.

