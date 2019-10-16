Michael Douglas is opening up about his son's struggles with addiction.

In an upcoming interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, Michael and his eldest son, Cameron Douglas, are candid about the 40-year-old actor's past issues with drugs.

"I did not think you were going to make it," Michael tells his son in a preview clip of the interview. "You were either going to kill somebody or you were going to get killed."

While Cameron says that he doesn't know how close he came to hurting someone else, he does detail shooting cocaine into his neck, his experiences with both drug dealing and smuggling. Cameron also discusses finding out about Michael's cancer diagnosis while he was serving a seven year prison sentence for possession of heroin, selling methamphetamine and smuggling drugs into prison.

"So much pain and suffering," says Cameron -- whose memoir, Long Way Home, will be released on Oct. 22. "... I reached a point where there was nothing that could be done."

As for whether his successful outcome is a miracle, Cameron admits, "I like the sound of that word."

Michael previously spoke about Cameron's past in a July 2018 interview with Radio Times.

"My son’s struggle was a nightmare," he said at the time. "It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult. I’m happy to say he’s in wonderful shape now."

Months before that interview, Cameron welcomed his first child, 1-year-old Lua, with his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Cameron told ET prior to becoming a dad. "... It's going to be more inspiration and drive to really try to put a nice life together for my daughter."

After Cameron welcomed his little girl, Michael gushed about his granddaughter to ET's Nischelle Turner.

"Lua is the most beautiful little girl," he said. "I couldn't be more happy, and it's just great to see him be such a great father."

The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home will air Tuesday, Oct. 22 on ABC.

ET talked to Douglas last week and got an update on his other children. Check out our exclusive interview:

