Michael Stars: Take 20% Off Sitewide on Tees, Loungewear and More
In the middle of fall shopping? Save big as you grab new pieces on the Michael Stars website with ET Style's exclusive code. Get 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals, sale items and face masks, by applying ET20 at checkout until Oct. 6.
Michael Stars is known for its super soft tees that come in a range of styles. The L.A.-based fashion brand also offers stylish options and wardrobe staples such as comfy-chic loungewear, sweaters, jackets and casual dresses. Our current favorites include an on-trend tie-dye hoodie, turtleneck tank perfect for layering and a cozy shawl cardigan.
Shop Michael Stars with the discount and check out our top picks ahead.
A lightweight 100% cotton face mask with double layers and molded fit.
Collect multiple colors of this classic crewneck T-shirt made with soft Supima cotton.
Style this sleek turtleneck tank with jeans and boots.
We love this chic tiger print faux fur sweater.
Wear this casual midi dress for any season.
An on-trend tie-dye hoodie to rock while lounging at home.
Jogger sweatpants for days when you want to dress down.
This thermal shawl cardigan will keep you warm.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More
Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals
See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes and More
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
Bloomingdale's Sale: Save 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More
The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy
Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings
The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging
Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings
The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars